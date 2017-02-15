Smedley Opens New Amazon Games Studio

|
|Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ. News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines Twitter
|
Amazon announces that industry veteran John Smedley is heading up a team at a new Amazon Games studio in San Diego. They offer just a brief outline of what he's working on, saying, "His team is already hard at work on an ambitious new project that taps into the power of the AWS Cloud and Twitch to connect players around the globe in a thrilling new game world." Smed most recently was at Pixelmage games, where they attempted to kickstart a project called Hero's Song before it was cancelled. Prior to that he was at Daybreak Games, the developer formerly known as Sony Online Entertainment after starting life as Verant Interactive, where he helped launch EverQuest. Here's the announcement:
Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.
Privacy Policy.
News CGI copyright © 1999-2017 James "furn" Furness &
Blue's News.
All rights reserved.
Chatbear v1.4.0/blue++: Page generated 16 February 2017, 05:53.
Chatbear Announcements.