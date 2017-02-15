 
Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ.   News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines  RSS Headlines   Twitter  Twitter
Customize
User Settings
Styles:
LAN Parties
Upcoming one-time events:

Regularly scheduled events

Smedley Opens New Amazon Games Studio

[Feb 15, 2017, 8:12 pm ET] - 16 Comments

Amazon announces that industry veteran John Smedley is heading up a team at a new Amazon Games studio in San Diego. They offer just a brief outline of what he's working on, saying, "His team is already hard at work on an ambitious new project that taps into the power of the AWS Cloud and Twitch to connect players around the globe in a thrilling new game world." Smed most recently was at Pixelmage games, where they attempted to kickstart a project called Hero's Song before it was cancelled. Prior to that he was at Daybreak Games, the developer formerly known as Sony Online Entertainment after starting life as Verant Interactive, where he helped launch EverQuest. Here's the announcement:

We’re excited to announce an all-new Amazon Games Studio based in San Diego and led by industry veteran John Smedley.

John’s pioneering work helped define the modern MMO, and his influence can be felt in thousands of games that followed. He helped create the blueprint for fusing massive game worlds with vibrant player communities, a vision that we share at Amazon Game Studios. That’s why we’re excited to announce that John has joined Amazon Games Studios to lead an all-new team in San Diego.

His team is already hard at work on an ambitious new project that taps into the power of the AWS Cloud and Twitch to connect players around the globe in a thrilling new game world.

>From the high-fantasy role playing of EverQuest, to the intense FPS action of Planetside, and the brutal survival sandbox of H1Z1, John is no stranger to bucking trends and creating unforgettable games. It’s early days, but we can’t wait to see what John and his team create, and share it with you.

And, oh yeah, we’re hiring! We have openings in our San Diego, Seattle, Orange County, and Austin locations. If you or someone you know is a killer artist, engineer, or designer and are interested in joining the team, check out our latest job postings here:
https://www.amazon.jobs/en/teams/amazon-game-studios

Email Digg Facebook Twitter   Share More    

 

  
   Current Headlines
Smedley Opens New Amazon Games Studio
Path of Exile The Fall of Oriath Announced
Vikings – Wolves of Midgard Next Month
Prey Footage
On Sale
Evening Crowdfunding Roundup
Evening Interviews
Gatherings & Competitions
Evening Consolidation
Evening Metaverse
Evening Tech Bits
Evening Safety Dance
Evening Legal Briefs
etc., etc.
Into the Black
Origin Access Free Trial
Watch Dogs 2 Updated Ending Offers Hint?
For Honor Workarounds
Blood Bowl 2 Adds New Teams
Valve on Countering Cheats 		  

 


footer

Blue's News logo

Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.

Privacy Policy.