Path of Exile The Fall of Oriath Announced

[Feb 15, 2017, 8:12 pm ET] - 5 Comments

The Path of Exile website announces The Fall of Oriath, a new expansion coming to Grinding Gears' action/RPG (thanks Bevan). This page offers a trailer along with links to coverage of the news. They also offer this summary:

We're proud to announce Path of Exile: The Fall of Oriath! This announcement covers the full details of the long-anticipated 3.0.0 Content Update that will change Path of Exile as you know it. Not only have we removed the Cruel Difficulty and added Act 5, we've also removed Merciless Difficulty and added Acts 6 through 10. Yes, you read that right! It's one ten-act playthrough. Check out the trailer and announcement page for more information!

