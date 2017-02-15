Vikings – Wolves of Midgard Next Month

Kalypso Media announces a March 24th Steam release date for Vikings – Wolves
of Midgard, their upcoming Norse action/RPG. They illustrate the news with
this trailer, which
features gameplay. They also announce some preorder bonuses:
Sharpen your axes and ready your spells: Kalypso Media is excited to reveal
the release date of upcoming action RPG Vikings – Wolves of Midgard digitally on
March 24th 2017 for Steam (Windows PC) and March 28th 2017 for physical retail
and digital consoles, as well as a Viking-sized hoard of goodies available to
players that pick up a boxed copy of the game on their platform of choice.
Customers that secure a boxed retail copy of Vikings – Wolves of Midgard on
PlayStation®4 or Xbox One will receive a Special Edition that includes digital
soundtrack and digital artbook. Meanwhile, Windows PC customers will receive the
digital soundtrack and digital artbook as well as an exclusive DLC pack
containing an additional outfit for both male and female warriors, consisting of
an additional tattoo, hairstyle and clan symbol, as well as a new beard style
for male characters and tribal jewelry for female characters. Steam users can
pre-purchase at a 15%
discount, while also receiving the digital soundtrack, digital artbook and
the DLC costume pack.
To celebrate the announcement, Kalypso has also prepared a new multiformat
trailer showing off the latest brutal gameplay footage ahead of release.