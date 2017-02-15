Prey Footage

|
A bunch of outlets have "first x minutes of Prey" videos online showing off the opening moments from Arkane's upcoming sci-fi shooter. These are labeled highlights of the first hour, but Rock, Paper, Shotgun's clip runs a full 60 minutes. So if you are willing to have the opening of the game spoiled, you can get an unfiltered look at how it begins. They also offer an accompanying preview with their first-hand impressions. They warn right off that this includes more spoilers.
