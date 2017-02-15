 
Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ.   News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines  RSS Headlines   Twitter  Twitter
Customize
User Settings
Styles:
LAN Parties
Upcoming one-time events:

Regularly scheduled events

Prey Footage

[Feb 15, 2017, 8:12 pm ET] - 6 Comments

A bunch of outlets have "first x minutes of Prey" videos online showing off the opening moments from Arkane's upcoming sci-fi shooter. These are labeled highlights of the first hour, but Rock, Paper, Shotgun's clip runs a full 60 minutes. So if you are willing to have the opening of the game spoiled, you can get an unfiltered look at how it begins. They also offer an accompanying preview with their first-hand impressions. They warn right off that this includes more spoilers.

Email Digg Facebook Twitter   Share More    

 

  
   Current Headlines
Smedley Opens New Amazon Games Studio
Path of Exile The Fall of Oriath Announced
Vikings – Wolves of Midgard Next Month
Prey Footage
On Sale
Evening Crowdfunding Roundup
Evening Interviews
Gatherings & Competitions
Evening Consolidation
Evening Metaverse
Evening Tech Bits
Evening Safety Dance
Evening Legal Briefs
etc., etc.
Into the Black
Origin Access Free Trial
Watch Dogs 2 Updated Ending Offers Hint?
For Honor Workarounds
Blood Bowl 2 Adds New Teams
Valve on Countering Cheats 		  

 


footer

Blue's News logo

Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.

Privacy Policy.