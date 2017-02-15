Origin Access Free Trial

 
[Feb 15, 2017, 09:41 am ET] - 37 Comments

Origin is now offering a seven-day free trial of Origin Access, the subscription service that allows unlimited access to a library of games, early access to some games, and a discount on purchases. The free trial requires signing up for the service, but you can cancel at any time. Continuing past the free trial will cost either $4.99/month or $29.99/year. Here's the deal:

Try FREE for 7 days – Limited time only!

Explore an instant collection of great PC games and play as much as you want. Origin Access members also get to try new EA games before they’re released and save 10% on Origin purchases*.

Join now for your free 7-day trial, then it's just $4.99 a month or $29.99 a year. Cancel anytime.

ONLY FOR PC

Unlimited access to full PC games

  • Download and play an instant collection of 50+ great PC titles.
  • Dive into blockbuster hits from franchises like Battlefield, Dragon Age, The Sims, and many more. See all games.
  • Explore indie favorites including Torchlight II, The Banner Saga, and Mini Metro.
  • More games are added over time.

