Origin Access Free Trial

Try FREE for 7 days – Limited time only!



Explore an instant collection of great PC games and play as much as you want. Origin Access members also get to try new EA games before they’re released and save 10% on Origin purchases*.



Join now for your free 7-day trial, then it's just $4.99 a month or $29.99 a year. Cancel anytime.



ONLY FOR PC



Unlimited access to full PC games

Download and play an instant collection of 50+ great PC titles.

Dive into blockbuster hits from franchises like Battlefield, Dragon Age, The Sims, and many more. See all games.

Explore indie favorites including Torchlight II, The Banner Saga, and Mini Metro.

More games are added over time.