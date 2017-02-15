Watch Dogs 2 Updated Ending Offers Hint?

|
A new 14GB patch is now available for Watch Dogs 2, updating the open-world hacking sequel with new content and paving the way for upcoming season pass content. As noted on Eurogamer, this also alters the game's ending, and they say this may offers a hint about a new setting for a future installment in the series. Warning that it may spoil things for those who haven't yet finished the game, they offer this video with a new ending cutscene along with this outline of the changes:
