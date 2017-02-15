 
Watch Dogs 2 Updated Ending Offers Hint?

[Feb 15, 2017, 09:41 am ET] - 6 Comments

A new 14GB patch is now available for Watch Dogs 2, updating the open-world hacking sequel with new content and paving the way for upcoming season pass content. As noted on Eurogamer, this also alters the game's ending, and they say this may offers a hint about a new setting for a future installment in the series. Warning that it may spoil things for those who haven't yet finished the game, they offer this video with a new ending cutscene along with this outline of the changes:

The change comes as part of a 10GB patch (14GB on PC) which updates the game's world with new areas, fresh dances and emotes, new clothing and other bits and pieces to prep Watch Dogs 2 for its incoming season pass content.

Everyone gets all the extra content regardless of whether they buy the season pass or not - and a friend can enable you to play through it all in co-op without buying it yourself.

Ubisoft's new ending scene takes the form of a recorded phone conversation and comes right after Watch Dogs 2's final hacker broadcast which summarises the game's ending - so take care watching it below if you have yet to beat the story.

Alternatively, here's the phone conversation in text form:

THERE MAY BE SPOILERS AHEAD:

Man 1: How much of this is hyperbole? Has it really gone global?
Man 2: There are new DedSec cells popping up everywhere. The Middle East, South America, Europe. And not just them. We can't even keep up with all the new hacktivist groups.
Man 1: Alright. Make the call.
Man 2: You Sure?
Man 1: Do it.

It's not the conversation itself but its title - a set of co-ordinates - which has fans excited: 51.462014, -0.112504

Tap them into Google Maps and you get... Brixton, London. Could this be the setting of Watch Dogs 3?

Watch Dogs 2's DLC seems to be set entirely in the base game's city of San Francisco, so it seems unlikely to be related to that.

