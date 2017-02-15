 
For Honor Workarounds

[Feb 15, 2017, 09:41 am ET] - 12 Comments

This post on the Ubisoft Forums lists issues users are encountering in For Honor along with workarounds and solutions for some of them (thanks VG247). Here's word:

General Issues

[PC] Easy AntiCheat – Impossible to launch the game

  • Easy AntiCheat sometimes displays an error message. Afterwards the game doesn´t launch at all or just closes after the intro videos.
  • Workaround: Use the "Verify File Integrity" option in Uplay PC client. Open your For Honor game page, click "Properties", and in the "Local files" section select "Verify files".

[PC] Easy AntiCheat – Easy AntiCheat sometimes displays an error message with error code 10018

  • Easy AntiCheat sometimes displays an error message with error code 10018.
  • Workaround: Close the game, check that all game processes have ended correctly (or close them using Task Manager), and restart the game.
  • Close the game and restart Uplay PC client.

[PC] User may be unable to quit to desktop

  • User may be unable to quit to desktop after getting a "connection has been lost" error message while being idle on matchmaking.
  • Workaround: Player must restart the game.

[PC] TITAN X GeForce GPU Support

  • We are aware of an incompatibility introduced in the For Honor Beta with the early generations of TITAN X GeForce graphics cards that make it so the game does not start.
  • We were able to reproduce the issue with our Open BETA version but have yet to successfully reproduce it on our official release version of the game.
  • If you encounter this issue in the full release version of the game, please contact Customer Support and share your DXDiag report in order to help us reproduce it.

[PC] Gamepads not working

  • Workaround: Unplug all other non-necessary peripherals, especially Steering Wheels and Flight Joysticks.

[PC] Controller switches Right & Left Trigger (Xbox One S & Xbox Elite)

  • Issue might be connected to BLUETOOTH Controllers.
  • Workaround 1: Connect the Controller using USB.
  • Workaround 2: Install Windows 10 Anniversary update.

[PC] Game stutters when you are hit

  • Could be Connected to BLUETOOTH Controllers.
  • Workaround 1: Connect the Controller using USB.
  • Workaround 2: Install Windows 10 Anniversary update.

Connectivity & Online Issues

[PC] NAT Type Group Issues

  • Groups with more than 1 Strict NAT are not recommended as they will not be able to reach matchmaking.
  • Workaround: Preferably invite friends with open or moderate NAT types.

[PC] Mixed Region Group Connectivity Issues

  • Users might encounter connectivity issues when grouping with players from other regions.
  • Workaround: It’s not recommended to create mixed region groups.

Glitches

[PC] Duel rewards (1v1 VS AI)

  • User is presented with a pop-up stating that the Rewards will be added automatically when the response comes in. However in that game mode there is no Reward.

[PC] Host stuck for 15 seconds after selecting “Change options” after a custom match

  • After playing a “Custom Match” in a group, if the host selects “Change Options” in the post-match screen, he will be stuck for about 15 seconds on the pop-up.
  • Workaround: Currently no workaround.

[PC] Menu issues in 21:9 resolutions (Faction war orders & Hero Customization tabs)

  • No workaround for now.

