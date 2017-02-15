For Honor Workarounds

This post on the Ubisoft Forums
lists issues users are encountering in
For Honor
along with workarounds and solutions for some of them (thanks
VG247
). Here's word:
General Issues
[PC] Easy AntiCheat – Impossible to launch the game
- Easy AntiCheat sometimes displays an error
message. Afterwards the game doesn´t launch at all or just closes after the
intro videos.
- Workaround: Use the "Verify File Integrity"
option in Uplay PC client. Open your For Honor game page, click
"Properties", and in the "Local files" section select "Verify files".
[PC] Easy AntiCheat – Easy AntiCheat sometimes displays an error message
with error code 10018
- Easy AntiCheat sometimes displays an error message
with error code 10018.
- Workaround: Close the game, check that all
game processes have ended correctly (or close them using Task Manager), and
restart the game.
- Close the game and restart Uplay PC client.
[PC] User may be unable to quit to desktop
- User may be unable to quit to desktop after
getting a "connection has been lost" error message while being idle on
matchmaking.
- Workaround: Player must restart the game.
[PC] TITAN X GeForce GPU Support
- We are aware of an incompatibility introduced in
the For Honor Beta with the early generations of TITAN X GeForce graphics
cards that make it so the game does not start.
- We were able to reproduce the issue with our Open
BETA version but have yet to successfully reproduce it on our official
release version of the game.
- If you encounter this issue in the full release
version of the game, please contact Customer Support and share your DXDiag
report in order to help us reproduce it.
[PC] Gamepads not working
- Workaround: Unplug all other non-necessary
peripherals, especially Steering Wheels and Flight Joysticks.
[PC] Controller switches Right & Left Trigger (Xbox One S & Xbox Elite)
- Issue might be connected to BLUETOOTH Controllers.
- Workaround 1: Connect the Controller using
USB.
- Workaround 2: Install Windows 10
Anniversary update.
[PC] Game stutters when you are hit
- Could be Connected to BLUETOOTH Controllers.
- Workaround 1: Connect the Controller using
USB.
- Workaround 2: Install Windows 10
Anniversary update.
Connectivity & Online Issues
[PC] NAT Type Group Issues
- Groups with more than 1 Strict NAT are not
recommended as they will not be able to reach matchmaking.
- Workaround: Preferably invite friends with
open or moderate NAT types.
[PC] Mixed Region Group Connectivity Issues
- Users might encounter connectivity issues when
grouping with players from other regions.
- Workaround: It’s not recommended to create
mixed region groups.
Glitches
[PC] Duel rewards (1v1 VS AI)
- User is presented with a pop-up stating that the
Rewards will be added automatically when the response comes in. However in
that game mode there is no Reward.
[PC] Host stuck for 15 seconds after selecting “Change options” after a
custom match
- After playing a “Custom Match” in a group, if the
host selects “Change Options” in the post-match screen, he will be stuck for
about 15 seconds on the pop-up.
- Workaround: Currently no workaround.
[PC] Menu issues in 21:9 resolutions (Faction war orders & Hero
Customization tabs)