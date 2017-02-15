 
Blood Bowl 2 Adds New Teams

[Feb 15, 2017, 09:41 am ET] - Post a Comment

New Khemri and Chaos Dwarf team packs are now available for Blood Bowl 2 on Steam, expanding the roster for the fantasy-themed tackle football sequel. These are now included in this Team Pack, and here's word on what they bring to the game:

Being dead has its advantages. The Khemri team not only possesses the Regeneration skill but, due to certain arcane devices dragged up from the tombs, some players also benefit from Block and Pass. This means that they surpass the other Undead teams when playing the ball as they can run and pass almost as well as similar players of the living races. The flip-side of course is that since the majority of the team is made up of shambling Skeletons and lumbering Mummies, Khemri Coaches will need all their centuries of experience not to lose their most useful players early in the game.

The Chaos Dwarfs are different. They are the twisted descendants of Dwarf explorers turned into evil, self-centered creatures by the forces of Chaos. Their teams are defence-oriented and benefit from the great velocity of their Centaur retrievers and from a very powerful front line that can endure (and apply) a lot of pressure. Their main weakness lies with their poor ball-handling skills, forcing them to rely on their fragile Hobgoblins.

