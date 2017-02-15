Valve on Countering Cheats

A
post to Reddit
from Valve answers a question about auto-detecting cheating
on Steam
(thanks
PCGamesN
). The topic of automatically banning blatant bots in
Counter-Strike: Global Offensive
inspired a response that explains that
Valve doesn't want to get into an "arms race" with cheaters:
So some bad
news: any hard-coded detection of spin-botting leads to an arms race with cheat
developers – if they can find the edges of the heuristic you’re using to detect
the cheat, the problem comes back. Instead, you’d want to take a
machine-learning approach, training (and continuously retraining) a classifier
that can detect the differences between cheaters and normal/highly-skilled
players.
The process of parsing, training, and classifying player data places serious
demands on hardware, which means you want a machine other than the server doing
the work. And because you don’t know ahead of time who might be using this kind
of cheat, you’d have to monitor matches as they take place, from all ten
players’ perspectives.
There are over a million CS:GO matches played every day, so to avoid falling
behind you’d need a system capable of parsing and processing every demo of every
match from every player’s perspective, which currently means you’d need a
datacenter capable of powering thousands of cpu cores.
The good news is that we’ve started this work. An early version of the system
has already been deployed and is submitting cases to Overwatch. Since the
results have been promising, we’re going to continue this work and expand the
system over time.