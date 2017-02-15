 
Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ.   News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines  RSS Headlines   Twitter  Twitter
Customize
User Settings
Styles:
LAN Parties
Upcoming one-time events:

Regularly scheduled events

Out of the Blue

[Feb 15, 2017, 09:40 am ET] - 22 Comments

I threw out a lot of junk yesterday as part of gearing up to move. A lot of junk. Like an extreme amount of junk. This leaves me in a position where all that remains is to throw out a lot of junk. A lot of junk. Like an extreme amount of junk.

Junky Links: Thanks Ant and Acleacius.
Play: Story of a Pawn.
Story: Karma Comes Back Around For Dumbass Arsonist. Thanks The Flying Penguin.
Science: Get it while it's hot: NASA's Space Poo contest winners wipe up $30k.
Images: Grounded generator. Thanks The Flying Penguin.
Media: Love with a VR boyfriend.
The World Is Slowly Running Out Of Sand.
Amazing Cat Rescues Puppy From Ditch In India.

Email Digg Facebook Twitter   Share More    

 

  
   Current Headlines
Origin Access Free Trial
Watch Dogs 2 Updated Ending Offers Hint?
For Honor Workarounds
Blood Bowl 2 Adds New Teams
Valve on Countering Cheats
Morning Patches
Morning Consolidation
Morning Metaverse
Morning Tech Bits
Morning Safety Dance
Morning Legal Briefs
Game Reviews
Hardware Reviews
etc.
Out of the Blue
For Honor Launched
Lúcio Joins Heroes of the Storm
More Apocalypse Now Crowdfunding
BOOR Released
Everest VR for Rift 		  

 


footer

Blue's News logo

Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.

Privacy Policy.