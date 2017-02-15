Out of the Blue

|
|
I threw out a lot of junk yesterday as part of gearing up to move. A lot of junk. Like an extreme amount of junk. This leaves me in a position where all that remains is to throw out a lot of junk. A lot of junk. Like an extreme amount of junk.
