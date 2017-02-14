 
For Honor Launched

[Feb 14, 2017, 8:23 pm ET]

UbiBlog confirms that For Honor is now available for all platforms, allowing players to get in touch with their inner samurai, knights, and Vikings. Here's the previously released launch trailer and here's word:

The war horns have sounded and warriors around the world are answering their call: For Honor is out today! The Samurai, the Knights, and the Vikings have finally begun their war in earnest, and there are 12 Heroes with unique movesets to help you carve out your place on the battlefield. Whether you’re wading into the fray as the Shugoki, swinging your heavy kanabo, or darting in with painful dagger strikes as the Peacekeeper, it’s up to you to declare your allegiance and join the Faction War.

Every multiplayer match you play versus humans or AI, from 4v4 Dominion clashes to 1v1 Duel showdowns, will contribute war assets to the Faction War, the persistent metagame that chronicles the overall conflict between Knights, Vikings, and Samurai. In-game rewards and intangible glory await those who fight well during each 10-week season of Faction War, and the more you play, the more you will be able to level up your Heroes, unlocking new feats, earning new gear, and discovering new customization options.

For Honor’s innovative melee combat system also fuels the story campaign, in which players will experience the war from each of the three factions’ perspectives and confront the sinister machinations of the bellicose Apollyon. The campaign can be played solo or in online co-op. For Honor is available now for PC, Xbox One, and PS4, and season pass holders can look forward to new Heroes, maps, modes, and gear in the coming months.

