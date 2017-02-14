 
Lúcio Joins Heroes of the Storm

[Feb 14, 2017, 8:23 pm ET] - Post a Comment

The new patch is now live in Heroes of the Storm, with the promised addition of Lúcio as the newest character in Blizzard's MOBA. This post has a detailed look at how the transplanted Overwatch medic works. This post has all the details on the patch, including changes to Lúcio since his run on the PTR as well as Murky's rework and other updates. They also kick off a "For Azeroth" event, which rewards players for playing Warcraft heroes, since they barely constitute half of the game's character base. Here's word on the new hero:

From the streets of Rio to the clubs on King’s Row, Lúcio’s beats bring the party to life, and drive the people to action! Now he’s on tour in the Nexus, ready to break it down, and to continue fighting for what’s right.

Read on for a breakdown of a few of Lúcio’s talents, a spotlight video, and some tips and tricks around drafting Lúcio, Freedom Fighting DJ!

