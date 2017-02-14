Lúcio Joins Heroes of the Storm

|
The new patch is now live in Heroes of the Storm, with the promised addition of Lúcio as the newest character in Blizzard's MOBA. This post has a detailed look at how the transplanted Overwatch medic works. This post has all the details on the patch, including changes to Lúcio since his run on the PTR as well as Murky's rework and other updates. They also kick off a "For Azeroth" event, which rewards players for playing Warcraft heroes, since they barely constitute half of the game's character base. Here's word on the new hero:
