More Apocalypse Now Crowdfunding

[Feb 14, 2017, 8:23 pm ET]

Though the Apocalypse Now Kickstarter is still running, but The Verge notes this campaign is being superseded by a new one running on the Apocalypse Now website. The Kickstarter only raised a small portion of its $900K goal, but the new campaign more ambitiously seeks $5.9 million to "maintain creative freedom and produce a daring and intense game about the horrors of war." If you picture a game based on the war movie to be like Fallout New Vegas on acid in Vietnam, then you might want to back this, because that is exactly what they are promising. Here's more of the pitch:

Apocalypse Now is going to be a video game.

You are an assassin. You've been given the most dangerous, most secret and most controversial special forces mission in U.S. History.

But this game is not Call of Duty: Vietnam. You will sneak. You will hide. You will gather resources. You will build your character. You will kill when necessary.

To maintain creative freedom and produce a daring and intense game about the horrors of war, the project is being financed outside the traditional system. We want your support, please back this game.

BOOR is now available on Steam, offering a 2D puzzle/platformer for Windows, OS X, and Linux. Word is: "BOOR is a 2D puzzle-platformer game, where you play as a girl with the ability to multiply herself, stranded on Eden, a beautiful but strange world, full of challenging puzzles with platforming elements and a refreshing gameplay." Here's a trailer showing how that works, and here's more:

Eden is a human colony far from Earth. To develop a better society, settlers made an artificial intelligence, BOOR, to help them, but this machine turned against them. When a little girl accidentally lands on the planet of Eden, she discovers BOOR has taken over and there are only a few survivors left. With her special ability to multiply herself, she'll help them destroy BOOR and reclaim the world.

