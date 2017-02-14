More Apocalypse Now Crowdfunding

|
Though the Apocalypse Now Kickstarter is still running, but The Verge notes this campaign is being superseded by a new one running on the Apocalypse Now website. The Kickstarter only raised a small portion of its $900K goal, but the new campaign more ambitiously seeks $5.9 million to "maintain creative freedom and produce a daring and intense game about the horrors of war." If you picture a game based on the war movie to be like Fallout New Vegas on acid in Vietnam, then you might want to back this, because that is exactly what they are promising. Here's more of the pitch:
BOOR is now available on Steam, offering a 2D puzzle/platformer for Windows, OS X, and Linux. Word is: "BOOR is a 2D puzzle-platformer game, where you play as a girl with the ability to multiply herself, stranded on Eden, a beautiful but strange world, full of challenging puzzles with platforming elements and a refreshing gameplay." Here's a trailer showing how that works, and here's more:
