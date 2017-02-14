 
Everest VR for Rift

[Feb 14, 2017, 8:23 pm ET] - Post a Comment

Sólfar Studios now offer Everest VR for Oculus Rift and Touch, attacking a new summit with this mountain climbing game previously exclusive to the HTC Vive. They say this includes new content, and they provide this trailer with a look at what to expect. Here's word:

Virtual reality developer Sólfar Studios’ EVEREST VR is now available for Oculus Rift with support for the recently released Oculus Touch controllers. EVEREST VR, developed in partnership with Nordic visual effects and animation house RVX, is an immersive and interactive recreation of summiting Mt. Everest that is both realistic and emotionally stunning. Following its successful launch in August 2016 for the HTC Vive, EVEREST VR has earned critical acclaim for its impressive visual quality, with UploadVR calling it, “nothing short of breathtaking,” and Polygon stating that “the views are amazing.” Rift owners can immediately download the experience via Oculus Home for $14.99.

“Our team has worked tirelessly to optimize EVEREST VR for Oculus Rift,” said Kjartan Pierre Emilsson, co-founder and CEO of Sólfar Studios. “We’ve made numerous content updates to ensure that users have the most visually accurate experience of ascending Mt. Everest, including an expansion to our ‘God Mode’ and the addition of The Lhotse Face ascent. We’re particularly proud of the addition of the 1953 Hillary expedition photographs to the experience, which brings an entirely new documentary lens to the experience of being on the mountain in VR.”

