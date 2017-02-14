Everest VR for Rift

Sólfar Studios now offer Everest VR for Oculus Rift and Touch, attacking a new
summit with this mountain climbing game previously exclusive to the HTC Vive.
They say this includes new content, and they provide
this trailer with a
look at what to expect. Here's word:
Virtual reality developer Sólfar
Studios’ EVEREST VR is now available for Oculus Rift with support for the
recently released Oculus Touch controllers. EVEREST VR, developed in partnership
with Nordic visual effects and animation house RVX, is an immersive and
interactive recreation of summiting Mt. Everest that is both realistic and
emotionally stunning. Following its successful launch in August 2016 for the HTC
Vive, EVEREST VR has earned critical acclaim for its impressive visual quality,
with UploadVR calling it, “nothing short of breathtaking,” and Polygon stating
that “the views are amazing.” Rift owners can immediately download the
experience via Oculus Home for $14.99.
“Our team has worked tirelessly to optimize EVEREST VR for Oculus Rift,” said
Kjartan Pierre Emilsson, co-founder and CEO of Sólfar Studios. “We’ve made
numerous content updates to ensure that users have the most visually accurate
experience of ascending Mt. Everest, including an expansion to our ‘God Mode’
and the addition of The Lhotse Face ascent. We’re particularly proud of the
addition of the 1953 Hillary expedition photographs to the experience, which
brings an entirely new documentary lens to the experience of being on the
mountain in VR.”