Crusader Kings II Turns Five

To mark this milestone, Paradox will dedicate much of 2017 to celebrating Crusader Kings II and its community. The first step in this year of modern medieval pageantry is to give away a free portrait pack to everyone that owns Crusader Kings II. This South Indian portrait pack will add more color and personality for those who fight for control of the great subcontinent. The pack is available here.



And then tomorrow the celebrations continue with a celebratory video from LongGameShort. His humorous animated videos are firm favorites of the Dev team and the community, so it seemed only right to involve him in our celebrations!

Paradox Interactive celebrates the fifth anniversary of the release of, their "game about Medieval conquest, intrigue, diplomacy, and faith." It's not every day that a game turns five (actually it probably is), so they are pulling out all the stops with the release of a portrait pack and the promise of a video tomorrow: