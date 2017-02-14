We’re happy to share with you some of the features we’ve been working on the last couple of months. In the Battlefield 1 Winter Update we’re bringing back the ever-popular ribbons from previous Battlefield titles. We’ve also heard your request to up Class Rank caps from 10. The new max Class Rank is now 50. Oh, and there will be unlockables on the way to maxing your Class Rank.



There are plenty of other new features and improvements, both big and small, in the Battlefield 1 Winter Update. We look forward to seeing you on the Battlefield!