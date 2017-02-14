 
Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ.   News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines  RSS Headlines   Twitter  Twitter
Customize
User Settings
Styles:
LAN Parties
Upcoming one-time events:

Regularly scheduled events

Battlefield 1 Winter Update

[Feb 14, 2017, 09:07 am ET] - 2 Comments

The Battlefield 1 website details the new Winter Update that's now live in DICE's first-person shooter. This adds ribbon awards, Elite Codex unlocks, new max class ranks, new rent-a-server features, and more. There are also dozens of bug fixes and balance tweaks. Here's word:

We’re happy to share with you some of the features we’ve been working on the last couple of months. In the Battlefield 1 Winter Update we’re bringing back the ever-popular ribbons from previous Battlefield titles. We’ve also heard your request to up Class Rank caps from 10. The new max Class Rank is now 50. Oh, and there will be unlockables on the way to maxing your Class Rank.

There are plenty of other new features and improvements, both big and small, in the Battlefield 1 Winter Update. We look forward to seeing you on the Battlefield!

Email Digg Facebook Twitter   Share More    

 

  
   Current Headlines
Sniper Elite 4 Released
Battlefield 1 Winter Update
Korean Overwatch Ban Changes
Elite Dangerous Arena Sales Ending
Morning Patches
Morning Crowdfunding Roundup
Op Ed
Morning Consolidation
Morning Mobilization
Morning Metaverse
Morning Tech Bits
Morning Safety Dance
Game Reviews
Hardware Reviews
Out of the Blue
For Honor Launch Details
New AMD ReLive Drivers
Evening Patches
On Sale
Evening Crowdfunding Roundup 		  

 


footer

Blue's News logo

Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.

Privacy Policy.