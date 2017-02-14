 
Korean Overwatch Ban Changes

[Feb 14, 2017, 09:07 am ET]

Kotaku has a follow-up to a recent round of Overwatch bans in Korea. At the time it was mentioned that one of the problems with these bans is how much of the cheating in the territory is done at cybercafés, so the bans don't actually hit the culprits. They offer a translation of this post explaining the way these café licenses will change. Word is:

Starting February 17, it will be necessary to log in with a Korean Battle.net account at the country’s PC bangs. Meaning? It won’t be possible to use those freebie accounts.

Korean Battle.net accounts require more personal information, including a Korean social security number. That means if someone is banned, then they’ll have to find another social security number to enter, which should deter hackers who previously could easily create another free one.

Blizzard announced that it will roll this same practice out for Diablo III and StarCraft II in South Korea at a later date.

