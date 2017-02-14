Korean Overwatch Ban Changes

Starting February 17, it will be necessary to log in with a Korean Battle.net account at the country’s PC bangs. Meaning? It won’t be possible to use those freebie accounts.



Korean Battle.net accounts require more personal information, including a Korean social security number. That means if someone is banned, then they’ll have to find another social security number to enter, which should deter hackers who previously could easily create another free one.



Blizzard announced that it will roll this same practice out for Diablo III and StarCraft II in South Korea at a later date.