 
Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ.   News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines  RSS Headlines   Twitter  Twitter
Customize
User Settings
Styles:
LAN Parties
Upcoming one-time events:

Regularly scheduled events

Elite Dangerous Arena Sales Ending

[Feb 14, 2017, 09:07 am ET] - Post a Comment

Frontier Developments explains they have ended sales of Elite Dangerous Arena, the standalone combat spinoff of Elite Dangerous, their space sim (thanks Eurogamer). They say most players are accessing Arena through the main game client anyway, and that ending the standalone version will mean they have fewer builds to support, though they also say that those who already own Arena will be able to access the game as before. Here's the explanation, which was posted a few days ago on the Frontier Forums by senior community manager Edward Lewis:

'Elite Dangerous: Arena will be removed from sale on Steam, Frontier store, and on the Xbox store. This change is planned for later today.

We’ve been looking at our metrics which suggest that the vast majority of new and regular Arena players tend to play Arena through the main Elite Dangerous client rather than the standalone Arena one. We’ve made the decision to remove the standalone version of Elite Dangerous: Arena in order to reduce the number of builds that have to be maintained and managed across Steam, Xbox One and in 2Q'17 PlayStation Network, as well as clarifying the choices for new players of Elite Dangerous on these storefronts.

Elite Dangerous: Arena continues to be available and supported as part of the wider Elite Dangerous game. Existing and new players that join the Elite Dangerous galaxy will continue to be able to enjoy the fast-paced action of Arena through the main menu. Existing Elite Dangerous: Arena client owners will still be able to enjoy Arena as they have always done.

Not much change but we just wanted to give you a quick heads up, to avoid any confusion.'

Email Digg Facebook Twitter   Share More    

 

  
   Current Headlines
Sniper Elite 4 Released
Battlefield 1 Winter Update
Korean Overwatch Ban Changes
Elite Dangerous Arena Sales Ending
Morning Patches
Morning Crowdfunding Roundup
Op Ed
Morning Consolidation
Morning Mobilization
Morning Metaverse
Morning Tech Bits
Morning Safety Dance
Game Reviews
Hardware Reviews
Out of the Blue
For Honor Launch Details
New AMD ReLive Drivers
Evening Patches
On Sale
Evening Crowdfunding Roundup 		  

 


footer

Blue's News logo

Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.

Privacy Policy.