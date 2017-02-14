Elite Dangerous Arena Sales Ending

|
Frontier Developments explains they have ended sales of Elite Dangerous Arena, the standalone combat spinoff of Elite Dangerous, their space sim (thanks Eurogamer). They say most players are accessing Arena through the main game client anyway, and that ending the standalone version will mean they have fewer builds to support, though they also say that those who already own Arena will be able to access the game as before. Here's the explanation, which was posted a few days ago on the Frontier Forums by senior community manager Edward Lewis:
