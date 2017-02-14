Rock, Paper, Shotgun -- Steam Could Be Easily Fixed, If Only They Used
Humans.
"Yet Valve haven’t shown any sign that they’d consider that approach, or
that they see it as a possibility. It’s a task that could be completed by a
team of ten. Game is submitted to the store. Human plays game, finds it
doesn’t work. Human emails developer and says, “This game doesn’t work, fix
and resubmit.” Done. Even here, developers could benefit as well as people
buying from the store. In some cases, they might avoid that first flurry of
negative reviews, sparked by poor first impressions. Curation might not be
the the greatest job in the world, but it isn’t carrying rebar or cleaning
prison toilets. Hell, it’s a way into Valve. (And no, I have no time for the
nonsense about no job titles – even if it were true, they damn well need
some.)
Every solution they mention is always outward focused, about getting the
community to “crowdsource” the fix, about shifting the responsibility
further away from them in the guise of “opening it up to the users” or
whatever ridiculous phrasing might be used. This isn’t a beautiful
democracy, this is one of the richest corporations in the industry
outsourcing their responsibilities to their customers. We don’t know why it
is this way, whether it’s due to errant policy or dysfunction, but so far
there doesn’t appear to be any plan to change that aspect of the store."