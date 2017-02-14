Out of the Blue

|
Happy Valentine's Day! I am actually a bachelor for the occasion for the first time in a long time. MrsBlue's new job I mentioned yesterday began already, and she is spending a couple of days a week in Pennsylvania, which includes today. So it's me and the Gunnar-man on our own. I'm thinking we'll order a pizza and play some Rock Band. Here's hoping you enjoy your plans, even if you are flying solo.
