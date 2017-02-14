 
Out of the Blue

[Feb 14, 2017, 09:07 am ET] - 4 Comments

Happy Valentine's Day! I am actually a bachelor for the occasion for the first time in a long time. MrsBlue's new job I mentioned yesterday began already, and she is spending a couple of days a week in Pennsylvania, which includes today. So it's me and the Gunnar-man on our own. I'm thinking we'll order a pizza and play some Rock Band. Here's hoping you enjoy your plans, even if you are flying solo.

Bachelor Links: Thanks Ant and Acleacius.
Play: Drift Hunters.
Story: After a nudity-free year, Playboy will again run pictures of naked women.
Science: Heavy snowfall tied to higher heart attack risk for men.
The little yellow box that’s made thousands of operations safer.
Media: ANATOMICALLY CORRECT Spiderman. Thanks Ant.
Follow-up: Marathon pauses Duchenne drug launch amid price outcry.

