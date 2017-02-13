For Honor Launch Details

After a weekend of Open Beta action, we are only a few hours away from the release of For Honor. Here’s what you need to know about server times and when you can start playing:



Preload and Client Size

Preload is now available on Xbox One and PC. Preload is also available for PlayStation 4 with the exception of Japan.

Preload will be available in Japan on the 14th of February, 0:00 Japan local time.

The client size is from 31.45 to 37.2 Gb, depending on your platform and your region.

If you purchased a digital version of the game, you should be able to download it from your digital store.



Retail (physical) versions for each platform will be available to play at the following times:

Physical copies will be playable on Xbox One and PlayStation 4 as soon as the servers open on Monday, February 13 at 8.01 pm UTC. Montreal Time: 3:01PM EST, on Monday, February 13. Paris Time : 9:01PM CET on Monday, February 13. Pacific Time: 12.01PM PST on Monday, February 13.

Uplay PC will be available worldwide on 14th of February, 12AM your local time

Oceania region: game servers will open at 7AM AEDT/ 9AM NZDT on Tuesday, February 14, we apologize for the short delay and any inconvenience caused.



Digital versions for each platform will be available to play at the following times:



In Europe, Africa and North, Central and South America:

The game will be accessible for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One owners on the 13th of February at 9PM PST/14th of February at 12AM EST.

PC players using Uplay will have access to the game on the 14th of February, 12AM your local time.

Steam players will have access to the game on the 14th of February, 12AM EST / 6AM CET / 4PM AEDT / 6PM NZDT.

We thank you for your support, and we look forward to seeing you all on the battlefield!