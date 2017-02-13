 
New AMD ReLive Drivers

[Feb 13, 2017, 7:48 pm ET] - 2 Comments

AMD Support now offers new version 17.2.1 Crimson ReLive Edition drivers for AMD graphics cards. These offer support for Sniper Elite 4 and For Honor along with multi-GPU DirectX profiles for both games. They also fix a bunch of known issues:

  • For Honor™ may experience an application crash when switching to fullscreen or menus in gameplay on Multi GPU configurations
  • On some Radeon GCN products DXVA H.264 encoded video may experience corruption when fast forwarding or seeking through content
  • AMD FreeSync™ technology mode may fail to enable itself on some fullscreen applications.
  • Counter-Strike™: Global Offensive has incorrect default slider values with Radeon Chill enabled. Users can modify these values to suit the experience they want.
  • Graphics processor information may be missing from system information overlay on Radeon ReLive captured videos.
  • DayZ may experience an application crash when Radeon ReLive Instant Replay/Recording is active or the feature may not work as expected.
  • Memory clocks may become locked at low states on Radeon R9 380 series products.
  • Radeon ReLive recording in fullscreen with Windows Media Player or Power DVD may experience flickering.
  • AMD Radeon HD 7900 series products may experience shadow corruption when shadows are disabled in Civilization™ VI.
  • GRID™ Autosport may experience an application hang when enabling the advanced lighting graphics option

