New AMD ReLive Drivers

AMD Support now offers new version 17.2.1 Crimson ReLive Edition drivers for AMD graphics cards. These offer support for Sniper Elite 4 and For Honor along with multi-GPU DirectX profiles for both games. They also fix a bunch of known issues:
