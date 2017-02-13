 
Evening Crowdfunding Roundup

[Feb 13, 2017, 7:48 pm ET] - Post a Comment

  • Chess3D -- Steam Greenlight. "The game of kings for the PC - play against different computer opponents in various difficulty levels, watch and analyze famous chess games or play a game of chess over the Internet."
  • Riptale -- Steam Greenlight. "Riptale is a 2D action game aiming to make sword combat be as bloody and impactful as possible. The player collects gems that allow them to execute different attacks in the order of their choosing. All this results in a symphony of combos that fill the screen with blood and guts. If Riptale was a board game it would shoot scissors at you."

