For Honor Beta Concludes Today

|
|Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ. News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines Twitter
|
The For Honor: War of Factions beta will conclude today, and Ubisoft tweets that this has succeeded in attracting almost three million players, saying, "Nearly 3 million players and growing. Are you ready to pledge your sword?" With the full release of the sword fighting game expected on Tuesday, a launch trailer is available to get everyone hyped. For those still participating in the beta, an article on VG247 offers nine essential tips toward success.
Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.
Privacy Policy.
News CGI copyright © 1999-2017 James "furn" Furness &
Blue's News.
All rights reserved.
Chatbear v1.4.0/blue++: Page generated 13 February 2017, 05:24.
Chatbear Announcements.