Steam Top 10

[Feb 12, 2017, 11:58 am ET] - 9 Comments

Valve says the following are the 10ish bestselling titles on Steam for last week:

  1. Conan Exiles
  2. Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege
  3. Counter-Strike: Global Offensive
  4. H1Z1: King of the Kill
  5. Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six® Siege - Year 2 Pass
  6. ARK: Survival Evolved
  7. Grand Theft Auto V
  8. FOR HONOR
  9. FOR HONOR
  10. RESIDENT EVIL 7 biohazard / BIOHAZARD 7 resident evil

