Out of the Blue 		  

Well, I'm still not over the soreness of my last shoveling job and it's snowing out there again right now. The forecast isn't nearly as severe as it was for the last storm, so we're only expecting a few inches today. I appreciate the warnings about shoveling-induced heart attacks, so here's hoping I'll be able to survive this smaller job after the herculean effort required by the last one. The unfortunate thing is I have also got some junk I need to move around the house today too, so my aches and pains are not likely to ease up any time soon. I'll just roll with it though. It's not nice to fool with mother nature.
