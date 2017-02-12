 
Out of the Blue

[Feb 12, 2017, 11:58 am ET] - 13 Comments

Well, I'm still not over the soreness of my last shoveling job and it's snowing out there again right now. The forecast isn't nearly as severe as it was for the last storm, so we're only expecting a few inches today. I appreciate the warnings about shoveling-induced heart attacks, so here's hoping I'll be able to survive this smaller job after the herculean effort required by the last one. The unfortunate thing is I have also got some junk I need to move around the house today too, so my aches and pains are not likely to ease up any time soon. I'll just roll with it though. It's not nice to fool with mother nature.

Achy Links: Thanks Ant and Acleacius.
Play: Minicraft.
Links: Rube Goldberg museum exhibit reminds us why his name is in the dictionary.
Science: The Mission to Land on Europa and Search for Life Is Taking Shape.
Media: Smashmouth Recreated From Windows XP Sounds. Thanks nin.
Tom Cruise Falls into Other Movies.
Tree...slide?
Follow-up: Dollar-a-dose, off-patent drug being marketed in the US for $89,000 as a muscular dystrophy treatment.

