Call of Duty Returning to its Roots

Thurrott.com has quotes from Activision Blizzard's earning conference call acknowledging disappointment in the performance of Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare (thanks HARDOCP). "Infinite Warfare had a ton of great gameplay innovations," explains Activision Blizzard COO Eric Hirshberg. "But it also had a setting that didn’t appeal to all of our fans." As a result, he says, the game will return to its "roots," though that may just mean coming back from the future, as the original CoD was set during World War II. Here's what Hirshberg says about this year's installment in the military shooter series:
