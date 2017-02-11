 
Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ.   News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines  RSS Headlines   Twitter  Twitter
Customize
User Settings
Styles:
LAN Parties
Upcoming one-time events:

Regularly scheduled events

Call of Duty Returning to its Roots

[Feb 11, 2017, 2:42 pm ET] - 9 Comments

Thurrott.com has quotes from Activision Blizzard's earning conference call acknowledging disappointment in the performance of Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare (thanks HARDOCP). "Infinite Warfare had a ton of great gameplay innovations," explains Activision Blizzard COO Eric Hirshberg. "But it also had a setting that didn’t appeal to all of our fans." As a result, he says, the game will return to its "roots," though that may just mean coming back from the future, as the original CoD was set during World War II. Here's what Hirshberg says about this year's installment in the military shooter series:

In 2017, Activision will take Call of Duty back to its roots, and traditional combat will once again take center stage. This is what our dedicated community of Call of Duty players and Sledgehammer Games, developing this year’s title, are the most excited about.

Email Digg Facebook Twitter   Share More    

 

  
   Current Headlines
Call of Duty Returning to its Roots
Western 1849 Reloaded Released
On Sale
Saturday Consolidation
Saturday Tech Bits
Saturday Safety Dance
Game Reviews
Hardware Reviews
etc.
Out of the Blue
Activision Blizzard Record Results, Layoffs
Star Trek- Bridge Crew in May; Will Include Original Enterprise
Nexon Financials
Edge Of Eternity Trailer
On Sale
Gatherings & Competitions
Evening Consolidation
Evening Mobilization
Evening Metaverse
Evening Tech Bits 		  

 


footer

Blue's News logo

Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.

Privacy Policy.