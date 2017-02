Western 1849 Reloaded Released

is now available on Steam , offering an arcade shooting gallery game with a wild west theme for Windows and OS X. Word is: "Back in 1849, when the West was Wild and gunslingers faced off on the street, gold was discovered in the sleepy town of Sunset Bluff. Like a coyote drawn to the scent of blood, the Quicksilver Bandits rode into town to seize the mines and establish the law of the gun. The helpless citizens have suffered, and now they're looking to you, their savior. Draw your weapons! It is time to clear Sunset Bluff of the bloodthirsty vermin!"