Out of the Blue

Free Charles Oakley: Someone Save Knicks Fans, Too. There's no saving us, since you can't fire the owner. The only difference between Charles Oakley and every other Knicks fan is the cash to buy that seat, but any one of us would have jumped at the opportunity to sit there explain to James Dolan that he is the biggest idiot owner in the NBA. Sadly, nothing will change, since they sell tons of tickets no matter how badly they stink up the world's most famous arena. It's a really sad state of affair.
