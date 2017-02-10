Activision Blizzard Record Results, Layoffs

Activision Blizzard announces fourth quarter and 2016 financial results
,
calling these both "better-than-expected" and "record." In spite of that,
Kotaku reports
cuts at Activision Publishing, a division that includes
Infinity Ward, Beenox, and Treyarch. Here's word on the financial results:
For the year ended December 31, 2016, Activision Blizzard’s net revenues
presented in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (“GAAP”)
were a record $6.61 billion, as compared with $4.66 billion for 2015, an
increase of 42%. GAAP net revenues from digital channels were a record $4.87
billion, growing 94% year-over-year. GAAP operating margin was 21%. GAAP
earnings per diluted share were a record $1.28, as compared with $1.19 for 2015,
an increase of 8%. On a non-GAAP (redefined) basis, the company’s operating
margin was a record 35% and earnings per diluted share were a record $2.18, as
compared with $1.30 for 2015, an increase of 68%.
For the quarter ended December 31, 2016, Activision Blizzard’s net revenues
presented in accordance with GAAP were an all-time record of $2.01 billion, as
compared with $1.35 billion for the fourth quarter of 2015, an increase of 49%.
GAAP net revenues from digital channels were an all-time record of $1.45
billion, growing 101% year-over-year. GAAP operating margin for the fourth
quarter was 21%. GAAP earnings per diluted share were $0.33, as compared with
$0.21 for the fourth quarter of 2015, an increase of 57%. Non-GAAP (redefined)
operating margin was a fourth-quarter record 34%. On a non-GAAP (redefined)
basis, the company’s earnings per diluted share were an all-time record $0.65,
as compared with $0.25 for the fourth quarter of 2015, an increase of
160%.