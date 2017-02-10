 
Activision Blizzard Record Results, Layoffs

[Feb 10, 2017, 5:20 pm ET] - Post a Comment

Activision Blizzard announces fourth quarter and 2016 financial results, calling these both "better-than-expected" and "record." In spite of that, Kotaku reports cuts at Activision Publishing, a division that includes Infinity Ward, Beenox, and Treyarch. Here's word on the financial results:

For the year ended December 31, 2016, Activision Blizzard’s net revenues presented in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (“GAAP”) were a record $6.61 billion, as compared with $4.66 billion for 2015, an increase of 42%. GAAP net revenues from digital channels were a record $4.87 billion, growing 94% year-over-year. GAAP operating margin was 21%. GAAP earnings per diluted share were a record $1.28, as compared with $1.19 for 2015, an increase of 8%. On a non-GAAP (redefined) basis, the company’s operating margin was a record 35% and earnings per diluted share were a record $2.18, as compared with $1.30 for 2015, an increase of 68%.

For the quarter ended December 31, 2016, Activision Blizzard’s net revenues presented in accordance with GAAP were an all-time record of $2.01 billion, as compared with $1.35 billion for the fourth quarter of 2015, an increase of 49%. GAAP net revenues from digital channels were an all-time record of $1.45 billion, growing 101% year-over-year. GAAP operating margin for the fourth quarter was 21%. GAAP earnings per diluted share were $0.33, as compared with $0.21 for the fourth quarter of 2015, an increase of 57%. Non-GAAP (redefined) operating margin was a fourth-quarter record 34%. On a non-GAAP (redefined) basis, the company’s earnings per diluted share were an all-time record $0.65, as compared with $0.25 for the fourth quarter of 2015, an increase of 160%.

