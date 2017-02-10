 
Nexon Financials

[Feb 10, 2017, 5:20 pm ET] - Post a Comment

Nexon announces fourth quarter and full year 2016 results, and it looks like the company made money, though net income is down compared to last year. Here's what they say about the results:

“Our unique ability to develop and operate engaging, distinctive games that cultivate thriving interactive communities and grow steadily over the long term continued to drive value and results in 2016 fourth quarter,” said Owen Mahoney, President and Chief Executive Officer of Nexon. “We continue to see strong performance across our portfolio of games, including storied hits like Dungeon&Fighter in China, as well as titles like EA SPORTS ™ FIFA Online 3, EA SPORTS ™ FIFA Online 3 M in Korea and HIT in Taiwan and Thailand. Together, their performance helped drive fourth quarter revenue that was above expectations. Heading into 2017, we have an exceptionally strong pipeline, including titles such as LawBreakers, Durango, Dynasty Warriors Unleashed and Dark Avenger 3, that we believe will continue to validate our proven and differentiated approach.”

