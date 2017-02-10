Steam Greenlight Giving Way to Steam Direct

Steam News announces
the end of the Steam Greenlight program, saying it will
give way to a new system called Steam Direct that will launch in the spring.
Valve talks about how this evolution will address a couple of the shortcomings
of Greenlight as it will improve the pipeline for bringing new content to Steam
and provide more ways to connect customers with the content they want. Here's
more on Steam Direct and the future of the service:
A better path for
digital distribution
The next step in these improvements is to establish a new direct sign-up system
for developers to put their games on Steam. This new path, which we’re calling
“Steam Direct,” is targeted for Spring 2017 and will replace Steam Greenlight.
We will ask new developers to complete a set of digital paperwork, personal or
company verification, and tax documents similar to the process of applying for a
bank account. Once set up, developers will pay a recoupable application fee for
each new title they wish to distribute, which is intended to decrease the noise
in the submission pipeline.
While we have invested heavily in our content pipeline and personalized store,
we’re still debating the publishing fee for Steam Direct. We talked to several
developers and studios about an appropriate fee, and they gave us a range of
responses from as low as $100 to as high as $5,000. There are pros and cons at
either end of the spectrum, so we’d like to gather more feedback before settling
on a number.
Just the beginning
We want to make sure Steam is a welcoming environment for all developers who are
serious about treating customers fairly and making quality gaming experiences.
The updates we’ve made over the past few years have been paving the way for
improvements to how new titles get on to Steam, and Steam Direct represents just
one more step in our ongoing process of making Steam better.
We intend to keep iterating on Steam’s shopping experience, the content pipeline
and everything in between.
As we prepare to make these changes, we welcome your feedback and input on this
and any other Steam issues. As always, we'll continue to read the community's
discussions throughout the Steam forums and the web at large, and we look
forward to hearing your thoughts.