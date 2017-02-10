 
Conan Exiles Mod Support and Returning Servers

[Feb 10, 2017, 09:55 am ET] - 4 Comments

A Steam Community Announcement for Conan Exiles announces Funcom is starting to bring official servers back online for the survival game. The servers went offline a few days ago due to the failings of their official provider, but now official servers are starting to return. This post has more details on the situation and how it is being resolved. Finally, they also offer this post with word on how the game is selling, what they are doing to address outstanding issues, and details on mod support via a new custom Conan Exiles dev kit to help create your own content for the game. Here's word:

Conan Exiles has sold over 320,000 units in the first week, which is incredibly exciting to all of us here at Funcom. It is both humbling and gratifying to see so many people being interested in playing the game and sharing their experiences.

Now that we've launched the game the hard part begins. We are still working on ironing out some of the most critical bugs in the game and are patching as much as we can as often as we can.

Today we rolled out a custom Conan Exiles dev kit, allowing players to develop mods for the game. Everything you make can be uploaded to the Steam Workshop, from small changes and quality of life improvements to total conversion mods (if you so please). To access the dev kit you'll need to head over to UnrealEngine.com and download the Unreal launcher.

