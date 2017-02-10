Conan Exiles Mod Support and Returning Servers

|
A Steam Community Announcement for Conan Exiles announces Funcom is starting to bring official servers back online for the survival game. The servers went offline a few days ago due to the failings of their official provider, but now official servers are starting to return. This post has more details on the situation and how it is being resolved. Finally, they also offer this post with word on how the game is selling, what they are doing to address outstanding issues, and details on mod support via a new custom Conan Exiles dev kit to help create your own content for the game. Here's word:
