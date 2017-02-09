 
South Park: The Fractured But Whole and Steep DLC Delays

[Feb 09, 2017, 8:39 pm ET] - Post a Comment

UbiBlog announces a delay to the release of South Park: The Fractured But Whole, saying this is now due in fiscal year 2018. They also announce the postponement of the delay of the free Alaska DLC for Steep, saying this is coming on February 24th. Here are both updates:

South Park: The Fractured But Whole will now launch on Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC in FY18. The teams at South Park and Ubisoft San Francisco are committed to pushing the envelope during development to deliver the best experience possible, and this additional time will allow them to do so.

Our teams are always committed to bringing the best experience possible to all players. With this in mind, we are postponing the launch of our Alaska free game update to Feb 24th on PS4, Xbox One and PC.

