South Park: The Fractured But Whole and Steep DLC Delays

South Park: The Fractured But Whole will now launch on Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC in FY18. The teams at South Park and Ubisoft San Francisco are committed to pushing the envelope during development to deliver the best experience possible, and this additional time will allow them to do so.



Our teams are always committed to bringing the best experience possible to all players. With this in mind, we are postponing the launch of our Alaska free game update to Feb 24th on PS4, Xbox One and PC.