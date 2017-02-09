 
John Wick Chronicles Released

[Feb 09, 2017, 8:39 pm ET] - 1 Comment

Steam News announces the release of John Wick Chronicles, a virtual reality first-person shooter based on the movie franchise. Here's word on the game, which requires an HTC Vive headset and space for room-scale movement:

John Wick Chronicles lets you play as the legendary assassin John Wick, allowing you to pick up his iconic weapons and head into the world of hired guns - all in virtual reality.

In John Wick Chronicles you’ll dive into a whole new way to experience the action, as you’ll be a part of it - and not just someone who holds the controller.

Enter the Continental Hotel, and pick up your first mission…

