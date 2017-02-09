Afghanistan '11 Next Month

|
|Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ. News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines Twitter
|
Slitherine announces Afghanistan '11 will be released on March 23rd, offering a modern wargame sequel to Vietnam '65. In the meantime there is still time to get into the beta if you sign up on this page. Here's word on what to expect:
Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.
Privacy Policy.
News CGI copyright © 1999-2017 James "furn" Furness &
Blue's News.
All rights reserved.
Chatbear v1.4.0/blue++: Page generated 9 February 2017, 21:09.
Chatbear Announcements.