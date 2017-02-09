Offworld Trading Company Blue Chip Ventures DLC

Predict markets, effectively sabotage your opponents, and break monopolies in Blue Chip Ventures! This series of new single-player scenarios is designed by one of Offworld Trading Company’s top competitors - will your business come out on top, or will you be filing for bankruptcy?



Over a dozen scenarios will require you to play at your very best in order to beat difficult objectives. A handful of the scenarios marked as “challenges” will require nearly flawless execution of everything you’ve learned and will make even the most veteran of players work hard for their victories.



About the Designer: Known within the Offworld Trading Company community as “Blues,” his quest to become a top-tier player and interest in numbers led him on a search through the code for a better understanding of the game’s mechanics. Inspired by some of the more unique Daily Challenges, Blues set out to design several custom scenarios that will provide new and interesting single-player experiences.