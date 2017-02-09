Ghost Recon Wildlands System Specs

The
GeForce website announces
the system requirements for Ghost Recon
Wildlands
, Ubisoft's upcoming open-world shooter. Since this is NVIDIA's
site, they don't mention competing hardware, so AMD owners will have to do a
little extrapolation here. Here's what they say:
Experience total freedom
of choice in Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon® Wildlands™, the ultimate military shooter
set in an open world. Releasing on March 7th, you and up to three friends can
take down the Santa Blanca drug cartel, who have transformed the beautiful South
American country of Bolivia into a perilous narco-state. You decide your plan of
attack and play missions however you see fit. Utilize stealth, execute tactical
plans or come out guns blazing. You decide where to explore through the diverse
Bolivian weather and terrain. Customize and develop your Ghost and gain access
to unique weapons and skills.
Today, Ubisoft announced their recommended Ghost Recon Wildlands system
requirements, providing a glimpse into how you can enjoy the game at 1920x1080,
the most popular gaming resolution.
Ghost Recon Wildlands Official Minimum System Requirements
- CPU: Intel Core i5-2400S @ 3.3 GHz or AMD FX-4320
@ 4 GHz
- GPU:
GeForce GTX 660
- VRAM: 2GB
- RAM: 6GB
- OS: Windows 7 SP1, Windows 8.1, Windows 10 (64-bit
versions only)
- HDD: 50GB free space
Ghost Recon Wildlands Official Recommended System Requirements
- CPU: Intel Core i7- 3770 @ 3.5 GHz or AMD FX-8350
@ 4 GHz
- GPU:
GeForce GTX 1060 or
GeForce GTX 970
- VRAM: 4GB
- RAM: 8GB
- OS: Windows 7 SP1, Windows 8.1, Windows 10 (64-bit
versions only)
- HDD: 50GB free space
If you wish to crank settings up further, or play smoothly at a higher
resolution, you’ll want to gear up with more powerful components, such as the
GeForce GTX
1070 and
GeForce GTX 1080.