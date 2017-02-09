 
Ghost Recon Wildlands System Specs

[Feb 09, 2017, 09:37 am ET] - 5 Comments

The GeForce website announces the system requirements for Ghost Recon Wildlands, Ubisoft's upcoming open-world shooter. Since this is NVIDIA's site, they don't mention competing hardware, so AMD owners will have to do a little extrapolation here. Here's what they say:

Experience total freedom of choice in Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon® Wildlands™, the ultimate military shooter set in an open world. Releasing on March 7th, you and up to three friends can take down the Santa Blanca drug cartel, who have transformed the beautiful South American country of Bolivia into a perilous narco-state. You decide your plan of attack and play missions however you see fit. Utilize stealth, execute tactical plans or come out guns blazing. You decide where to explore through the diverse Bolivian weather and terrain. Customize and develop your Ghost and gain access to unique weapons and skills.

Today, Ubisoft announced their recommended Ghost Recon Wildlands system requirements, providing a glimpse into how you can enjoy the game at 1920x1080, the most popular gaming resolution.

Ghost Recon Wildlands Official Minimum System Requirements

  • CPU: Intel Core i5-2400S @ 3.3 GHz or AMD FX-4320 @ 4 GHz
  • GPU: GeForce GTX 660
  • VRAM: 2GB
  • RAM: 6GB
  • OS: Windows 7 SP1, Windows 8.1, Windows 10 (64-bit versions only)
  • HDD: 50GB free space

Ghost Recon Wildlands Official Recommended System Requirements

  • CPU: Intel Core i7- 3770 @ 3.5 GHz or AMD FX-8350 @ 4 GHz
  • GPU: GeForce GTX 1060 or GeForce GTX 970
  • VRAM: 4GB
  • RAM: 8GB
  • OS: Windows 7 SP1, Windows 8.1, Windows 10 (64-bit versions only)
  • HDD: 50GB free space

If you wish to crank settings up further, or play smoothly at a higher resolution, you’ll want to gear up with more powerful components, such as the GeForce GTX 1070 and GeForce GTX 1080.

On Sale 		  

 


