Blood Bowl 2: Legendary Edition Announced

Focus Home Interactive announces Blood Bowl 2: Legendary Edition
, an
updated version of Cyanide Studios' Warhammer-themed simulation of tackle
football. This is coming later this year to Windows, Xbox One, and PlayStation 4
later this year as a standalone release for newcomers and as an expansion for
those who already own the game. This will include the original game, all its
expansions, and new content. Here's word:
Blood Bowl 2, the sequel to the
video game adaptation of Games Workshop's classic tabletop game combining
American football with the Warhammer fantasy world, has already gathered nearly
half a million players on PC and consoles since it released over a year ago.
The Blood Bowl 2 community will be pleased to learn that Focus and Cyanide will
release Blood Bowl 2: Legendary Edition later this year. This is the version
highly anticipated by the fans, offering ALL the official races from the Blood
Bowl board game, including the sly Goblins, as well as a brand new race, the
Kislev Circus and their ferocious Tame Bears! These races are coming along with
their Star Players and a new Khemri stadium, located at the feet of their
imposing pyramids.
Blood Bowl 2: Legendary Edition also contains loads of new content: new races,
new game modes as well as many new tools and options enriching an already deep
multiplayer experience. Blood Bowl 2 Legendary Edition will be available as a
stand-alone game for newcomers, and as an affordable expansion for all Blood
Bowl 2 players.
Experience new game modes such as a brand new Solo Career mode, or the new
Challenge mode, which will put your wits and skills to the test through crazy
and challenging game situations. And for the first time in the history of Blood
Bowl, spice-up your matches with teams made up from a combination of players
from different races, or go wild and lead a team of All-Star Players! Last but
not least, Cyanide is developing new features and options for multiplayer -
these new options and tools, long-requested by a passionate community, will
greatly expand the possibilities offered to players to communicate together,
create, set up and customize their online leagues and competitions.