Guild Wars 2: Heart of Thorns Living World Season 3 Episode 4

ArenaNet announces the launch of The Head of the Snake, Season 3 Episode 4 of
the Living World content for Guild Wars 2: Heart of Thorns. Here's
a trailer showing off
what this offers, and here's the deal:
Episode 4 now live accompanied by new raid wing “Bastion of the Penitent”;
50% off sale lasts through today for Heart of Thorns
Treachery is afoot in the world of Guild Wars 2: Heart of Thorns and now it’s
time for the next chapter of Living World Season 3 to uncover the mysteries of
The White Mantle’s betrayal.Living World continues today with Episode 4, “The
Head of the Snake,” which is now live. Caudecus Beetlestone’s depraved White
Mantle faction continues its efforts to bring Kryta to heel. Her Royal Majesty,
Queen Jennah of Kryta, requests players’ presence in Divinity’s Reach — help her
root out corruption in the Ministry before crisis strikes.
Along with “The Head of the Snake” will come the brand-new raid wing “Bastion of
the Penitent”. The cataclysmic explosion at Bloodstone Fen has exposed a
mysterious portal, and Priory Scholar Glenna has ventured inside to investigate.
Players will be invited to join Glenna and journey with her to explore a
forsaken place - and help uncover the mysteries that lie within.
ArenaNet is currently holding a 50% off sale for the Heart of Thorns expansion
through today. The base game is free of charge, and a stream of new content is
frequently added via the Living World seasons, so there’s always something new
to uncover in keeping with our stated 2-3 month release cadence. To access new
Living World episodes players must own Guild Wars 2: Heart of Thorns; by simply
logging in they can unlock episodes for free to play later. They don’t need to
have completed the main Heart of Thorns storyline in the expansion to enjoy
Season 3.
Season 3 content is intended for level-80 characters. Every purchase of Guild
Wars 2: Heart of Thorns comes with a Level-80 Boost, which will boost one
character to max level and get them equipped to enjoy all the content available
in Guild Wars 2, including Season 3.