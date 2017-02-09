GreedFall Announced

GreedFall is the latest RPG from Spiders, currently in development for PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC. Revealed at "le What's Next de Focus" event last week, GreedFall today unveils a first teaser trailer, hinting at the 17th century setting of the game and a world coursing with magic. As showcased in this video, Greedfall aims for a very unique visual identity, inspired by Baroque art from 17th Century Europe, depicting grandiose sceneries in muted warm colours and dark undertones.



Explore a fresh new world as you set foot - alongside many other settlers, mercenaries and treasure hunters - on a remote island seeping with magic, rumoured to be filled with riches and lost secrets. A grand journey filled with mystery follows, as you find yourself in the middle of ever-increasing tensions between the invading settlers and the locals, protected by supernatural beings and manifestations of the island's earthly magic.



With a strong focus on its core RPG identity, GreedFall follows Spiders' experience in building intricate worlds filled with mysteries to discover, weaving deep character interactions, and offering players great freedom to complete quests and objectives in a multitude of different ways. Combat remains an option, but so too do diplomacy, deception or stealth. The island of GreedFall is a living, ever-evolving world. Your actions, from seemingly trivial choices to the most important political decisions, will influence and affect its course as well as the relationship between the different factions established on the island.