GreedFall Announced

Publisher Focus Home Interactive and developer Spiders announce GreedFall, an
RPG in the works for Windows, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. This
teaser trailer
introduces the concept with cinematics, and here's word on what to expect:
GreedFall
is the latest RPG from Spiders, currently in development for PlayStation 4, Xbox
One and PC. Revealed at "le What's Next de Focus" event last week, GreedFall
today unveils a first teaser trailer, hinting at the 17th century setting of the
game and a world coursing with magic. As showcased in this video, Greedfall aims
for a very unique visual identity, inspired by Baroque art from 17th Century
Europe, depicting grandiose sceneries in muted warm colours and dark undertones.
Explore a fresh new world as you set foot - alongside many other settlers,
mercenaries and treasure hunters - on a remote island seeping with magic,
rumoured to be filled with riches and lost secrets. A grand journey filled with
mystery follows, as you find yourself in the middle of ever-increasing tensions
between the invading settlers and the locals, protected by supernatural beings
and manifestations of the island's earthly magic.
With a strong focus on its core RPG identity, GreedFall follows Spiders'
experience in building intricate worlds filled with mysteries to discover,
weaving deep character interactions, and offering players great freedom to
complete quests and objectives in a multitude of different ways. Combat remains
an option, but so too do diplomacy, deception or stealth. The island of
GreedFall is a living, ever-evolving world. Your actions, from seemingly trivial
choices to the most important political decisions, will influence and affect its
course as well as the relationship between the different factions established on
the island.