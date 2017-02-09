Out of the Blue

 
[Feb 09, 2017, 09:36 am ET] - 5 Comments

It's pretty crazy outside right now, as we're in the middle of a blizzard. Old man winter has been acting like an old man lately, but today he definitely took his Geritol (is that still a thing?), as his energy level is off the charts. I'm always bad at estimating these things, but we have at least a few inches of snow already, and the forecast doesn't call for it to stop falling for another couple of hours. Oh well, as I say, the season has been fairly mild so far, so I don't have much cause to complain, but that's not going to be much consolation when I start shoveling later.

Snowy Links: Thanks Ant and Acleacius.
Play: Toy Defense - Play on Crazy Games
Stories: They told him, ‘You’re just fat.’ But it was actually a 130-pound abdominal tumor. Thanks ViperFour.
Aretha Franklin Announces Retirement, Final Album.
Media: The most secure coin in the world.
TA DAAH!!!
Hitting the Sun is HARD.

