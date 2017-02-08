E3 Opens to Public

|
This tweet announces that consumers are being welcomed back to the Electronic Entertainment Expo this year, which will run from June 13th-15th in Los Angeles. Word is consumer passes will go on sale on the E3 website on February 13th. According to Polygon 15,000 tickets will be offered, with the first 1,000 selling for $149 each and the remainder selling for $249 per ticket. They say, "The show will still have a central media and business component. ESA officials say that business pass owners will still receive special benefits, including a dedicated entrance and VIP Business Lounge."
