 
Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ.   News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines  RSS Headlines   Twitter  Twitter
Customize
User Settings
Styles:
LAN Parties
Upcoming one-time events:

Regularly scheduled events

E3 Opens to Public

[Feb 08, 2017, 8:05 pm ET] - 5 Comments

This tweet announces that consumers are being welcomed back to the Electronic Entertainment Expo this year, which will run from June 13th-15th in Los Angeles. Word is consumer passes will go on sale on the E3 website on February 13th. According to Polygon 15,000 tickets will be offered, with the first 1,000 selling for $149 each and the remainder selling for $249 per ticket. They say, "The show will still have a central media and business component. ESA officials say that business pass owners will still receive special benefits, including a dedicated entrance and VIP Business Lounge."

Email Digg Facebook Twitter   Share More    

 

  
   Current Headlines
E3 Opens to Public
Syberia 3 in April
EVE: Valkyrie Wormholes Update Next Week
Evening Patches
On Sale
Gatherings & Competitions
Evening Previews
Evening Consolidation
Evening Mobilization
Evening Metaverse
Evening Tech Bits
Evening Safety Dance
Evening Legal Briefs
Into the Black
WWE 2K17 Released
Impact Winter in Spring
Project CARS 2 This Year
Gatherings & Competitions
Morning Consolidation
Morning Metaverse 		  

 


footer

Blue's News logo

Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.

Privacy Policy.