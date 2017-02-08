EVE: Valkyrie Wormholes Update Next Week

CCP announces a new Wormholes update will launch in EVE: Valkyrie on February
15th, offering the fourth major free update for their sci-fi MMORPG. This
includes a titular Wormholes mode they call "a whole new way to play" along with
a new leagues feature. Some action from the update is on display in
this new trailer, and
here's more on the plan:
From the edges of known space, Valkyrie scouts
have brought back intel on a mysterious phenomenon! Wormholes – the fourth major
free update for EVE: Valkyrie – will be coming to CCP Games' stunning virtual
reality space combat shooter on Wednesday 15 February across Oculus Rift,
PlayStation VR and HTC Vive.
Introducing a whole new way to play EVE: Valkyrie, the Wormholes update brings
mysterious and exotic game modes, as well as the new Leagues alpha feature.
Watch the new video exploring the Wormholes update's game-changing additions
here: https://youtu.be/obWURHo5bVI
Each weekend, a new wormhole will open and inside, players will find unique
gameplay opportunities that challenge everything they know about being a
Valkyrie pilot. From mined control points to Supermissiles and beyond, the
combinations are endless. The mysteries of Wormhole space are still largely
unknown, with plenty yet for players to discover.
The Wormholes update also brings with it the new Leagues alpha feature, which
showcases the competitive spirit of the Valkyrie. All pirates are after
treasure, but to a Valkyrie the ultimate reward is status. In this first
iteration of Leagues, players will earn points toward League status by playing
competitive multiplayer matches. All players will begin at Emerald and the best
will progress to Sapphire, Ruby, and ultimately Diamond, where the brightest
stars sit in a league of their own.
Also included in the Wormholes update is HOTAS (hands-on-throttle-and-stick)
support for PlayStation 4, improvements to Com Alerts based on feedback from the
community, plus various enhancements to performance and stability.
Further substantial updates are also in development for all Valkyrie pilots. For
more information about EVE: Valkyrie, visit
https://www.evevalkyrie.com/.