 
Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ.   News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines  RSS Headlines   Twitter  Twitter
Customize
User Settings
Styles:
LAN Parties
Upcoming one-time events:

Regularly scheduled events

EVE: Valkyrie Wormholes Update Next Week

[Feb 08, 2017, 8:05 pm ET] - Post a Comment

CCP announces a new Wormholes update will launch in EVE: Valkyrie on February 15th, offering the fourth major free update for their sci-fi MMORPG. This includes a titular Wormholes mode they call "a whole new way to play" along with a new leagues feature. Some action from the update is on display in this new trailer, and here's more on the plan:

From the edges of known space, Valkyrie scouts have brought back intel on a mysterious phenomenon! Wormholes – the fourth major free update for EVE: Valkyrie – will be coming to CCP Games' stunning virtual reality space combat shooter on Wednesday 15 February across Oculus Rift, PlayStation VR and HTC Vive.

Introducing a whole new way to play EVE: Valkyrie, the Wormholes update brings mysterious and exotic game modes, as well as the new Leagues alpha feature. Watch the new video exploring the Wormholes update's game-changing additions here: https://youtu.be/obWURHo5bVI

Each weekend, a new wormhole will open and inside, players will find unique gameplay opportunities that challenge everything they know about being a Valkyrie pilot. From mined control points to Supermissiles and beyond, the combinations are endless. The mysteries of Wormhole space are still largely unknown, with plenty yet for players to discover.

The Wormholes update also brings with it the new Leagues alpha feature, which showcases the competitive spirit of the Valkyrie. All pirates are after treasure, but to a Valkyrie the ultimate reward is status. In this first iteration of Leagues, players will earn points toward League status by playing competitive multiplayer matches. All players will begin at Emerald and the best will progress to Sapphire, Ruby, and ultimately Diamond, where the brightest stars sit in a league of their own.

Also included in the Wormholes update is HOTAS (hands-on-throttle-and-stick) support for PlayStation 4, improvements to Com Alerts based on feedback from the community, plus various enhancements to performance and stability.

Further substantial updates are also in development for all Valkyrie pilots. For more information about EVE: Valkyrie, visit https://www.evevalkyrie.com/.

Email Digg Facebook Twitter   Share More    

 

  
   Current Headlines
E3 Opens to Public
Syberia 3 in April
EVE: Valkyrie Wormholes Update Next Week
Evening Patches
On Sale
Gatherings & Competitions
Evening Previews
Evening Consolidation
Evening Mobilization
Evening Metaverse
Evening Tech Bits
Evening Safety Dance
Evening Legal Briefs
Into the Black
WWE 2K17 Released
Impact Winter in Spring
Project CARS 2 This Year
Gatherings & Competitions
Morning Consolidation
Morning Metaverse 		  

 


footer

Blue's News logo

Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.

Privacy Policy.