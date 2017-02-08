WWE 2K17 Released

Now on PC! Welcome to Suplex City, courtesy of cover Superstar Brock Lesnar! WWE 2K17 returns as the reigning, defending, champion of fighting video games! WWE 2K17 features realistic graphics, ultra-authentic gameplay, and the largest roster to date featuring your favorite WWE and NXT Superstars and Legends.



Exclusive to PC, the WWE 2K17 PC Standard Edition includes the Goldberg Pack!

Playable WCW Goldberg with black tights

Playable WWE Goldberg with black and white tights

Two Playable Arenas: WCW Monday Nitro and Halloween Havoc

Immersive Gameplay & More:

Experience the most authentic WWE gameplay ever, featuring thousands of new moves and animations, backstage and in-arena brawling, and the biggest roster of WWE and NXT Superstars and Legends to date.