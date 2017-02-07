Take-Two Financials

|
|Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ. News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines Twitter
|
Take-Two's 3Q financial reports shows rising revenue and falling losses for the developer. Word is: "After the market close, the Santa Clara, Calif.-based video game developer said its net loss fell to 33 cents a share from 51 cents a share in the year-ago period. Revenue climbed 15% year-over-year to $476.5 million, driven by sales of 'Grand Theft Auto V,' 'Grand Theft Auto Online,' 'WWE 2K17,' 'NBA 2K17,' and 'Sid Meier's Civilization VI.' Digital revenue surged 64% to $240.2 million in the quarter." Amid that positivity is this report saying the company cut its financial forecast for the full year, attributing this to increased royalty payments. In a post-earnings conference call, Take-Two said sales of Grand Theft Auto V have now topped the 75 million mark.
Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.
Privacy Policy.
News CGI copyright © 1999-2017 James "furn" Furness &
Blue's News.
All rights reserved.
Chatbear v1.4.0/blue++: Page generated 7 February 2017, 20:44.
Chatbear Announcements.