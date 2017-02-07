 
BATTLETECH Backer Beta Next Month

[Feb 07, 2017, 6:40 pm ET] - Post a Comment

The BATTLETECH Kickstarter page has details from Harebrained Schemes on the backer beta for their upcoming MechWarrior game (thanks nin). They say they expect this to begin on March 15th, and it should last at least a couple of months. They also outline how it is still possible to take part in the beta, warning that there's only about a week before all their backer tiers go up in price. Here's more on the testing:

When will the Backer Beta start?
Our target delivery date is March 15th. While we’re on track for this date and looking good, this IS game development, so please take the date with the expected grain of salt. Something may break as we head into this date and it may require us to take additional time to fix it to ensure a good experience for our participants. We’ll let you know as far in advance as possible if something like this comes up!

How long will the Backer Beta last?
We haven’t finalized exactly how long the Beta will remain live, but it should be up for at least two months.

What will the Backer Beta include?
As outlined in our Kickstarter Campaign, the Backer Beta will feature 1v1 multiplayer and single-player Skirmish play. The Beta will include a subset of the 'Mechs and Maps that will be found in the game at launch. Note that the Backer Beta will not include the story campaign or mercenary company management, nor will it include the ability to modify your `Mech loadouts. We hope to update the Beta later with the `Mech Lab feature but can’t commit to that at this time.

