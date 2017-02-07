Splasher Released

Splasher is a 2D platformer with unique arcade/action gameplay. It offers gamers challenges that require agility, speed and fast reflexes, and is set in a crazy cartoon universe.



The Splashers are in great danger! The quiet and peaceful workers from Inkorp are being led to their doom by the greedy Docteur, the paint factory's evil boss.



A young hero rises to fight for what's right. Armed with a splatter cannon, he launches an attack in order to save the Splashers and stand up to the dictator. His amazing paint cannon grants him color superpowers