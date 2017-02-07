 
Overwatch PTR Update Adds Browser and CTF

[Feb 07, 2017, 6:39 pm ET] - 1 Comment

Overwatch website announces a new version of the Overwatch PTR is now available. This includes a bunch of new features coming to the multiplayer shooter, including a new server browser, the new Capture the Flag mode, along with a bunch of hero updates. The PTR is available for Windows only, but they say the changes being tested will also come to the console versions.

