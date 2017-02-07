 
Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ.   News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines  RSS Headlines   Twitter  Twitter
Customize
User Settings
Styles:
LAN Parties
Upcoming one-time events:

Regularly scheduled events

Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor Alpha This Week

[Feb 07, 2017, 09:25 am ET] - 10 Comments

NeocoreGames announces a public alpha for Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor will get underway on Friday. They say that's when they will begin offering "founder's packages," so it sounds like this will be a paid early access deal. Following the theme, this alpha test is called "The Founding." Here are the details:

NeocoreGames is proud to announce that Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor - Martyr's public alpha, called The Founding will be available on February 10.

The war is upon us. The forces of Chaos are moving against the Caligari sector and it's up to our Inquisitors to stop them. We're very excited to announce that our unique Founders' Campaign, called 'The Founding' along with the Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor - Martyr public alpha launches on February 10!

'The Founding' is a very special Founders' Campaign designed for players who would like to follow and influence the development of our game and help us form the very first Action-RPG in the Warhammer 40,000 universe. 'The Founding' packages will become available on the official site on February 10. More information coming soon!

More than that the fouth episode of our short story series, called The Caligari Archivum is already available at Black Library for FREE.

If you would like to know more about the game, request a preview key or schedule an interview, please get in touch with us.

Email Digg Facebook Twitter   Share More    

 

  
   Current Headlines
Take-Two Financials
BATTLETECH Backer Beta Next Month
Splasher Released
Overwatch PTR Update Adds Browser and CTF
Evening Patches
On Sale
Evening Crowdfunding Roundup
Gatherings & Competitions
Evening Consolidation
Evening Metaverse
Evening Tech Bits
Evening Legal Briefs
Into the Black
Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor Alpha This Week
Rock Band VR Next Month
Morning Previews
Morning Consolidation
Morning Mobilization
Morning Tech Bits
Morning Safety Dance 		  

 


footer

Blue's News logo

Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.

Privacy Policy.