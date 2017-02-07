Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor Alpha This Week

|
|Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ. News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines Twitter
|
NeocoreGames announces a public alpha for Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor will get underway on Friday. They say that's when they will begin offering "founder's packages," so it sounds like this will be a paid early access deal. Following the theme, this alpha test is called "The Founding." Here are the details:
Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.
Privacy Policy.
News CGI copyright © 1999-2017 James "furn" Furness &
Blue's News.
All rights reserved.
Chatbear v1.4.0/blue++: Page generated 7 February 2017, 20:44.
Chatbear Announcements.